India U19 bowlers continue their great show in the tournament. After opting to field first, India kept things tight from the start and had New Zealand down to 5/2 in the 3rd over. Georgia Plimmer (35) and Isabelle Gaze (26) tried to stitch a small partnership but Parshavi Chopra struck to remove Isabelle and after that New Zealand could not get going at any point during the innings and kept losing regular wickets. Parshavi Chopra was the pick of the lot again (3/20). New Zealand struggled against the spin bowlers of India and struggled their way to a modest 107/9.

New Zealand Fail to Post Big Total in ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal Against India

Target set 🎯 India need 108 to win! Who will make it to the inaugural ICC Women's #U19T20WorldCup Final? 📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/s4DNWC3qgF Watch the action live and for FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNxpgZ3 (in select regions) 📺 pic.twitter.com/SqUi1wJJpB — ICC (@ICC) January 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)