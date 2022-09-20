An all-round performance from Australia helped them clinch a comfortable four-wicket victory over India in the first T20I match here in Mohali on September 20. Cameron Green smashed a quickfire knock of 61 runs off 30 deliveries while Matthew Wade provided the finished touch in the end with sensible innings of 45 runs in 21 bowls. After batting first, India put up a total of 208 runs, thanks to fifties from KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. Australia chased down the winning target by scoring 211 runs in 19.2 overs, losing six wickets and took the 1-0 series lead.

Australia Beat India by Four Wickets:

