Ben Dwarshuis took three wickets while Jason Behrendorff scalped two as Australia restricted India to 174/9 in the 4th T20I of the five-match series on December 1. India were put to bat first and were reduced to 63/3 at one stage. But an explosive partnership between Rinku Singh (46* off 29 balls) and Jitesh Sharma (35 runs off 19) helped India recover and set their sights on a big finish. But Australia clawed back impressively in the death overs to ensure that India could manage just 174/9. Australia need to win the match to level the series, which India lead 2-1 at the moment. Ruturaj Gaikwad Becomes Fastest Indian to Score 4000 Runs in T20s, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2023.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Innings Update

