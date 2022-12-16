Indian team have made a great start in the second innings of IND vs BAN 1st Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Opener KL Rahul and Shubman Gill put up a 70-run stand for the first wicket. Rahul was dismissed by Khaled Ahmed for a personal score of 23. Pujara then joined Gill in the middle and the duo continued the onslaught. Shubman Gill is currently batting at 80* (120) and Pujara has made 33*(55). India's score in the second innings is 140-1 and the overall lead is 394. The Indian team will be looking to put up a huge score on this pitch. How to Watch IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022 Day 3 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of India vs Bangladesh Cricket Match on DD Sports With Time in IST.

Shubman Gill & Cheteswar Pujara Stiched a 70-Run Partnership

