India continue to dominate the second Test match against England at Edgbaston as they end the day with England at 72/3 chasing a mammoth score of 608 in the fourth innings. India still have a day and three sessions to bowl out England. India started the day positively, extending their lead courtesy another century from Shubman Gill and half-centuries from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. They finally declared on the score of 427/6 and under the pressure of such a huge target, England collapsed. Mohammed Siraj dismissed Zak Crawley and Akash Deep scalped wickets of Joe Root and Ben Duckett. England played out the rest of the overs and humongous task of saving the Test match. 'Rewriting History' Virat Kohli Shares Story Lauding Sensational Batting Of Shubman Gill During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

IND vs ENG 2nd Day 2025 Day 4 Stumps

Stumps on Day 4 in Edgbaston! A magnificent day for #TeamIndia comes to an end 🙌 India need 7⃣ wickets on the final day to win the 2nd Test Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Oxhg97g4BF#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/tttip5pAbg — BCCI (@BCCI) July 5, 2025

