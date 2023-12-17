India are all set to start their ODI series campaign against South Africa at New Wanderers in Johannesburg. South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat first after first look of the pitch revealing it to be a bit of dry. Nandre Burger gets his first ODI cap as well. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan handed debut by India ahead of the match, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson other the other notable members in India's playing XI. ‘Yaa Toh Yeh Dosti Gehri Hai, Ya Fir Yeh Photo 3D Hai’ Rinku Singh Shares Picture With Kuldeep Yadav in India’s ODI Jersey Ahead of IND vs SA 1st ODI 2023.

IND vs SA 1st ODI 2023 Toss Update

🚨 Toss News 🚨 South Africa have elected to bat against #TeamIndia in the first #SAvIND ODI. Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/tHxu0nUwwH pic.twitter.com/YrYs20n60Z — BCCI (@BCCI) December 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)