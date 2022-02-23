After Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav is the latest Indian player to be ruled out of the T20I series against Sri Lanka. The batter suffered a hairline fracture during a fielding attempt in the third and final T20I against the West Indies.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨: Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of @Paytm #INDvSL T20I Series. #TeamIndia More Details 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 23, 2022

