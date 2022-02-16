Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bowl first in the 1st T20I against West Indies in Kolkata. Ravi Bishnoi makes his T20 debut for India as Kieron Pollard returns for the visitors after missing the last two ODI games.

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell

