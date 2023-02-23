Australia captain Meg Lanning has won the toss and her side will bat first against India in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal. For India, Sneh Rana and Yastika Bhatia have been added to the playing XI in the absence of Pooja Vastrakar and Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Australia on the other hand, have included Jess Jonassen and Alyssa Healy. India vs Australia Live Score Updates of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal.

See Toss Report:

A look at our Playing XI for the game 👇👇#INDvAUS #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/rKzk51MENs — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 23, 2023

Check Playing XI of Both Sides:

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

