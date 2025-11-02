The India women's national cricket team are facing the South Africa women's national cricket team in the thrilling ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final on Sunday, November 2. The much-anticipated final between the two countries is being held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Both teams are chasing their historic maiden Women's World title. India Women reached the finals after defeating Australia Women in the second semi-final. South Africa secured a dominating victory over England Women in the first semi-final. Earlier, the toss was delayed due to persistent rain in Navi Mumbai. After a brief delay due to rain, South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and decided to bowl first. No overs have been lost due to rain. Both teams are unchanged for the IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final. India Women vs South Africa Women Free Live Streaming Online of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Final: How To Watch IND-W vs SA-W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

South Africa Opt to Bowl

Toss Update 🪙 🇿🇦 South Africa Women have won the toss and elected to Bowl first.#TheProteas Women remain unchanged from their semi-final triumph over England. Here’s how we line up for today’s #CWC25 Final, set to begin at 13:30 with no overs lost. 💪#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/7b9AjjzO6U — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) November 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Proteas Women). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)