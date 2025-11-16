Pakistan Shaheens players leave the field after victory (left) and PAK A camp celebrates win over IND A (right) (Photo credit: Sony Liv)

India A and Pakistan Shaheens players avoided handshakes after the IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match in Doha on Sunday, November 16. Pakistan Shaheens, led by Maaz Sadaqat's all-round show, registered an emphatic victory over India A, which was sealed after Mohammad Faiq hit Naman Dhir for a six in the 14th over of the chase. After the winning shot, the India A and Pakistan Shaheens players avoided any interaction whatsoever, let alone shaking hands. Earlier, India A captain Jitesh Sharma did not shake hands with Pakistan Shaheens skipper Irfan Khan at the toss. The India vs Pakistan no-handshake policy took shape from the senior men's Asia Cup in September, where India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, avoided any interaction with Pakistan cricketers amid the strained ties between the two nations. India A Captain Jitesh Sharma Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Shaheens Skipper Irfan Khan at Toss for IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match.

India A, Pakistan Shaheens Players Avoid Handshakes

🚨 NO HANDSHAKE BETWEEN INDIA A AND PAKISTAN A 🚨 After the match ended, India A players did not shake hands with the Pakistan A team. Once again no handshake.👏🏻😂 pic.twitter.com/KBXfhANS7Z — MD Raju 🇮🇳 (@MDRaju_Live) November 16, 2025

