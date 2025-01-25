India national cricket team star batter Tilak Varma played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 72 runs, which guided his side to a memorable two-wicket victory in the second T20I against the England national cricket team at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. England speedster Brydon Carse's three-wicket haul went in vain as visitors suffered a heartbreaking defeat. Earlier in the first innings, England white-ball captain Jos Buttler played a crucial knock of 45 runs off 30 balls, including five boundaries. Buttler's knock guided the Three Lions to 165/9. For India, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy bagged two wickets each. With this victory, Team India are leading the five-match T20I series 2-0. Tilak Varma Smashes Jofra Archer's Pacy Delivery for a Huge Six During IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

A Nervy Victory for Team India

We come up just short in a thriller 😓 Congratulations to India who win in the final over. pic.twitter.com/NAcsL5ZhCI — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 25, 2025

