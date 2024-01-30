India's U19 cricket team defeated the New Zealand U19 cricket team by 214 runs in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 match. While batting first India scored 295 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Musheer Khan scored a massive 131 runs in just 126 balls. Adarsh Singh played an important innings of 52 runs. As New Zealand U19 started the chase they lost quite a lot of early wickets and were unable to come back after that. India's Saumy Kumar Pandey took a four-wicket haul. Raj Limbani and Musheer Khan took a couple of wickets each. Arshin Kulkarni and Naman Tiwari took a wicket each, to sum up New Zealand's innings. Cricketer Deepti Sharma Appointed As DSP of UP Police.

