India's women's cricket star Deepti Sharma has been recognised for her performance in the Asian Games by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. Deepti Sharma has also been appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of UP Police. Deepti has been awarded the total sum of Rs. 3 Crore by the Sports Department of UP. Indian women's cricket team went on to win the gold medal after the defeated Sri Lanka women's cricket team in the Asian Games 2023 final.

Deepti Sharma Humbled by the Chief Minister of UP

