Ahead of the announcement of the India national cricket team for the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series, chairman of selectors and former all-rounder Ajit Agarkar reached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai. Agarkar could be seen heading into the BCCI HQ, with secretary Devajit Saikia following soon for a selection committee meeting, which will decide India's new Test captain, and also pick the squad for the upcoming five-Test tour of England beginning next month. BCCI is scheduled to announce the India squad at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) today. India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Admits Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Absence Will Be Major Challenge, Says ‘It’ll Be Tough Without Them but Also an Opportunity for Others’.

Ajit Agarkar Arrives For IND vs ENG 2025 Test Selection

#WATCH | Mumbai | Indian Men's cricket team chief selector, Ajit Agarkar and BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia arrive at the BCCI headquarters to attend the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee meeting. pic.twitter.com/hDU54soFm8 — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2025

