Wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul scores hundred (101) and Ravindra Jadeja hit 75 runs to help India finish Day 1 with 306/9 runs on the board.

See BCCI's tweet here:

Stumps on Day 1 of the three-day warm-up game at Durham.#TeamIndia 306/9 (Rahul 101 retd, Jadeja 75 ) pic.twitter.com/3HIbuQRa0V — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)