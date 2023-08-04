The Asia Cup 2023 is all set to begin of August 31 and the final is set to be hosted on September 7. India, Pakistan, Nepal are drafted into the same group and fans will get to witness the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. If both teams qualify for the Super four stage, we will see them clashing again. Ahead of the much-awaited rivalry between the neighbours, Star Sports releases their promo of the Asia Cup 2023 highlighting the India vs Pakistan mouthwatering clash.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Promo Released

Tension. Aggression. Passion. 🔥 Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled showdown as the playground of passionate rivalries like #INDvPAK is all set to ignite at the #AsiaCup2023! 💪🏻 Tune-in to #AsiaCupOnstar Aug 30 Onwards and catch #INDvPAK on 2 Sep | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/2akJWZiIJE — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 3, 2023

