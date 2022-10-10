Fans are waiting in anticipation for India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23. The traditional-rivals will open their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against each other. Meanwhile, a fake scorecard of the upcoming match has gone viral on Twitter. A social media user posted a photo of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 match scorecard, which apparently is fake. The fake scorecard makes a bold prediction and predicts India will score 224/4 in 20 overs with Viral Kohli scoring a century. It predicts India will eventually win the match by 53 runs. The user posted another fake scorecard of the same match as well.

IND vs PAK Fake Scorecard

Ind vs pak 23 October match summary 💀 pic.twitter.com/Rpl8NdsYO9 — Suprvirat (@ishantraj51) October 9, 2022

Another Fake Scorecard

If you don't like above one here is the updated and latest scorecard 💪 pic.twitter.com/VCRqXVVrJO — Suprvirat (@ishantraj51) October 9, 2022

