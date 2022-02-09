Prasidh Krishna provided India with early breakthroughs as he struck twice inside the powerplay. The young pacer dismissed Brandon King and Darren Bravo, pegging back West Indies after a good start.

Another one for Krishna ☝️ Rohit Sharma reviews successfully as Darren Bravo is gone for 1. West Indies are 38/2. #INDvWI | https://t.co/1bhdqBf5uy pic.twitter.com/0e6A3gPJ0j — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2022

