India Women's National Cricket Team have clinched the three-match ODI series over West Indies Women's National Cricket Team on home soil. It was a tough match for both sides. Women in Blue already won the series after winning the 2nd ODI but after winning this match they have now whitewashed West Indies women in the ODIs. West Indies Women batted first, posting 162 on board. India women chased down the target in 28.2 overs. Deepti Sharma scalped a six-wicket haul and scored 39 runs which helped her secure the Player of the Match title. Renuka Thakur also played a big role by taking a four-wicket haul. India Women vs West Indies Women 3rd ODI 2024 Highlights.

West Indies Women vs India Women Result

𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚 𝐆𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐡 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟 𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞 🔥#TeamIndia win the 3rd ODI by 5 wickets & cleansweep the series 3-0 🙌🙌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/3gyGzj5fNU#INDvWI | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @13richaghosh pic.twitter.com/XIAUChwJJ2 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)