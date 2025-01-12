It was a historic day for the India women's national cricket team as they recorded their highest team total in ODI history. The Women in Blue achieved this historic milestone during the IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday. This was the third time the India women's national cricket team scored more than 350 runs in an ODI match till now. Jemimah's fantastic century, followed by crucial half-centuries from stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, and Harleen Deol, guided the hosts to a monstrous total of 370/5 in 50 overs against the Ireland women in the second ODI match in Rajkot. Previously, India had the joint-highest total of 358/2 against the Ireland women's national cricket team in 2017 and 358/5 against the West Indies women's national cricket team in 2024. India Women's Cricket Team Registers Their Joint-Highest-Total in One-Day Internationals, Achieves Feat By Scoring 358/5 During IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024.

Mammoth Total by India Women!

Highest Team Total for India Women's National Cricket Team in ODIs

🚨 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱-𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁 🚨 A historic day for #TeamIndia! 🙌 🙌 India register their Highest Ever Total in ODIs in Women's Cricket 🔝 👏#INDvIRE | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/VpGubQbNBe — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 12, 2025

