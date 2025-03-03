Virat Kohli was named the best fielder for India for his fielding performance in the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match on March 2 and, like always, he was awarded the medal in the dressing room. But this did not happen without a bit of fun inside the dressing room. The fielding medal, which has become a custom now in the Indian dressing room, went missing for a brief while. The players as well as the support staff were seen searching for it while exclaiming, "Medal hi nahi mil raha!" (The medal is not being found) before Axar Patel was seen giving it to fielding coach T Dilip. Training assistant Udenaka Nuwan Senevirathne presented the medal to Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli Surpasses Rahul Dravid in List of Most Catches for India in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Indian Cricket Team's Fielding Medal Goes Missing Hilariously, Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

