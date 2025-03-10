Ravindra Jadeja kept his cool under pressure and struck a boundary off Will O'Rourke to help India beat New Zealand and win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title in Dubai on March 9. The experienced all-rounder walked in to bat with the match in a delicate position but maintained composure as he struck a boundary off the last ball of the 49th over to help India get past the finish line with one match to spare. The delivery was a short one and Ravindra Jadeja put it past the boundary behind square leg. As soon as the ball crossed the fence, Ravindra Jadeja raised his arms and hugged KL Rahul while the other Indian players rushed out to the ground to celebrate. Why Are White Jackets Presented to ICC Champions Trophy Winners? Check Reason.

Watch India's Winning Moment in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

