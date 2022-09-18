England Women's Team managed to score 227 for 7 wickets in the first ODI against India today at the Central County Ground, riding Alice Richards' fighting 50 off 61 bowls. Jhulan Goswami, who is playing her final international series, took one wicket. Deepti Sharma is the highest wicket taker for the visitors with two scalps.

Check the Tweet about the match:

