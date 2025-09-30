In a sensational piece of bowling, spinner Inoka Ranaweera scalped three wickets in one over during the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 opener between India Women and Sri Lanka Women at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, September 30. The 39-year-old showcased her class with the ball. She removed India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol. The wicket incident happened during the 26th over when she stunned India's batting attack. Harleen Deol departed after scoring 48 runs. Jemimah was clean bowled, and she registered a golden duck in her maiden Women's ODI World Cup outing. Finally, Inoka Ranaweera got rid of the Indian captain for 21 runs. Is India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Inoka Ranaweera Takes Three Wickets in One Over!

A flurry of wickets from Sri Lanka to put India on the backfoot in #CWC25 opener 🔥🎥 How to watch LIVE action in your region ➡️ https://t.co/7wsR28PFHIhttps://t.co/VpBVHIAjR0 — ICC (@ICC) September 30, 2025

