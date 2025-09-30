India and Sri Lanka lock horns in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 opening match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Tuesday, September 30. The IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is being played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, having started at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of ICC Women's World Cup 2025, which means IND-W vs SL-W live telecast will be available on its channels, with JioHotstar providing live streaming. DD Sports will provide the IND-W vs SL-W live telecast as well, but on DD Free Dish. The IND-W vs SL-W live telecast won't be available on DD National TV channel. Both teams will look for early momentum and look to be at their best. India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Guwahati Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Telecast on DD Sports

The wait is over!🥳#TeamIndia🇮🇳 is all set to face Sri Lanka🇱🇰 in their first match of the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Watch it LIVE on DD Sports (DD Free Dish) from 3 PM IST onwards. Let's cheer for #WomenInBlue!#INDvsSL #CWC25 pic.twitter.com/6HMMICaz9R — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)