Team Royal Challengers Bangalore wil don blue kits that resembles the colour of PPE kits for the IPL 2021 match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The game will be held on September 20, 2021 and the official account of the team share a video about the same.

Video:

RCB to wear Blue Jersey v KKR on 20th We at RCB are honoured to sport the Blue kit, that resembles the colour of the PPE kits of the frontline warriors, to pay tribute to their invaluable service while leading the fight against the Covid pandemic.#PlayBold #1Team1Fight pic.twitter.com/r0NPBdybAS — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 14, 2021

