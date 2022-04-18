Jos Buttler continues his impressive run in IPL 2022 as he scored his 3rd fifty of the season and 14th overall. The Englishman put the KKR bowlers to the sword in their clash to complete the half-century in just 29 deliveries.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)