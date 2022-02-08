The Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) mega auction will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. Like other teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) retained few players going into the IPL 2022 mega auction. as well. Former captain Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj were the players retained by the Bengaluru-based franchise. Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, RCB has listed top five bowlers up for grabs on their official YouTube channel, which features the likes of Deepak Chahar and Jofra Archer. Check out the video below to find out other names:

