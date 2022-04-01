Umesh Yadav continued his fine form with the ball with four wickets as Kolkata Knight Riders bundled out Punjab Kings for just 137. Tim Southee also starred with two wickets as KKR did well to restrict a batting heavy side like Punjab Kings to a low total.

