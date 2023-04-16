A rematch of the IPL 2023 final as Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat has to make a addition in their batting lineup as they are batting first. They added Abhinav Manohar to their first XI. Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal is listed in the impact player list for Rajasthan Royals and they have Trent Boult back, replacing Jason Holder.

GT vs RR IPL 2023 Lineups

The Playing XIs are in 👌👌 What do you make of the two sides? Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/nvoo5Sl96y#TATAIPL | #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/P9CFEQcvcl — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2023

