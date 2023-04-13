Hardik Pandya has returned for Gujarat Titans, who will also have Mohit Sharma make his debut for the franchise. The Gujarat Titans' captain had missed the clash with Rashid Khan leading against Kolkata Knight Riders. For Punjab Kings, Sikandar Raza and Nathan Ellis have made way for Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Kagiso Rabada in the playing XI. Gujarat Titans have won the toss and they will bowl first. How to Watch Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of PBKS vs GT Indian Premier League Match.

See Toss Report

See Playing XI of Both Sides:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

