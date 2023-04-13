Coming out from defeats in their last game, Punjab Kings will be crossing swords with Gujarat Titans, both looking to come back to winning ways, in their next match in IPL 2023 on Thursday, April 13. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at PCA Stadium in Mohali. Star Sports Network are the broadcasting rights holder of IPL 2023. The important match between PBKS vs GT will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network channels. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

