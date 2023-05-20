Yashasvi Jaiswal's 35-ball 50 doesn't power him even anywhere near to the stratospheric heights of Faf du Plessis in the Orange Cap table. Faf added another 47 ball 71 to his already incredible season against SRH and even after the PBKS vs RR game, he continues to be the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2023. The RCB captain has 702 runs in 13 matches and is way ahead in the race, with Yashasvi Jaiswal now coming to the second spot and potentially finishing his season with 625 runs. Shubman Gill, Devon Conway and also Suryakumar Yadav are the others in the top five in this list of highest run-scorers in IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder Is Faf du Plessis at the End of PBKS vs RR Match

Big breakthrough for @PunjabKingsIPL 🔥🔥#RR lose Yashasvi Jaiswal, who departs for a well-made 50(36) 👏🏻👏🏻 Impact Player Nathan Ellis with the massive wicket 😎 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/3cqivbD81R #TATAIPL | #PBKSvRR pic.twitter.com/2QlrfBZbz4 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)