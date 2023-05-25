Mohammed Shami remained at the top of the wicket-takers list this season after the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Eliminator match in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 25. The Gujarat Titans bowler has taken 26 wickets so far and is followed by his teammate Rashid Khan with 25. Piyush Chawla, third on this list, has 21 wickets and will have a chance to add to his tally when Mumbai Indians face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holder is Mohammed Shami

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)