Mohammed Shami remained at the top of the pile when it came to leading wicket-takers in IPL 2023. The Gujarat Titans bowler has had a splendid season with 23 wickets to his name. He is followed by Rashid Khan who has the same number of wickets but his average is inferior to that of Shami. Yuzvendra Chahal, Piyush Chawla and Varun Chakaravarthy are the next candidates in the top five.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holder is Mohammed Shami

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)