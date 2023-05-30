Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Shami ended the season with 28 wickets and he wins the IPL 2023 Purple Cap. Shami, who went wicketless in the final, scalped 28 wickets from 17 games. His teammates Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan finish second and third respectively on most wickets in IPL 2023 list. Both picked 27 wickets but Mohit did so in just 14 games.

Mohammed Shami is IPL 2023 Purple Cap Winner

Mohammad Shami seals the IPL with the Purple Cap. All the best for the WTC Final now, Shami! pic.twitter.com/AJsi5vcUWu — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2023

