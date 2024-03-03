India's biggest cricket carnival--IPL, is not very far away with the 17th edition of the popular tournament slated to get underway on March 22. Fans would once again divide as well as unite themselves based on their allegiances towards their favourite franchises and will get to see some of the top stars in the game compete in thrilling contests for two months. Ahead of IPL 2024, Star Sports, the official broadcast partner of the tournament, shared a promotional video that featured Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer as well as KL Rahul. IPL 2024 Schedule Announced: Get Indian Premier League Season 17 Fixtures of First 21 Matches, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Watch Star Sports' IPL 2024 Promo

Jab saath mil kar Star Sports par dekhenge #TataIPL 2024, tab Gajab IPL ka #AjabRangDikhega! 🤩 IPL starts on MARCH 22 on Star Sports The real magic of #IPL2024 is unleashed when you watch it together on the big screen - Because it's always #BetterTogether! 🫂🤌 Don't miss… pic.twitter.com/h7wran9DRY — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 3, 2024

