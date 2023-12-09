The Indian women's team would aim to get back to winning ways when they face the England women's team in the 2nd T20I on Saturday, December 9. The IND-W vs ENG-W match, which will be played at Wankhede Stadium starting at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the live telecast of the match will be available on Sports 18 1 HD and Sports 18 2 HD channels. JioCinema will be the platform for watching IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I live streaming. DD Sports will also provide live telecast of the game, only for DD Free Dish users. The live telecast of the match will not be available on cable TV or other DTH platforms. Vrinda Dinesh Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About UP Warriorz' Rs 1.3 Crore Signing in WPL 2024 Auction.

IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I on DD Sports

Match Day! 🇮🇳vs🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏏 2nd T20I - India vs England ⏰ 7 PM onwards.. Live The Game on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish)#TeamIndia #INDvENG #MenInBlue pic.twitter.com/GS7CtOQwgl — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 9, 2023

