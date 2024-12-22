India Women and West Indies Women are set to clash in the first ODI of the three-match series, on Sunday, December 22. The IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI will be played at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara and commence at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). While Viacom18 will provide an IND-W vs WI-W ODI Series 2024 live telecast as well as live streaming, fans might also be able to watch the IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 on DD Sports as well, given they telecasted the T20Is. But the IND-W vs WI-W live telecast on DD Sports would be only available on DD Free Dish. IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024, Vadodara Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India Women vs West Indies Women at Kotambi Stadium

IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 on DD Sports

