The India women's national cricket team is set to take on the West Indies women's national cricket team in a three-match ODI series that gets underway on December 22. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be high on confidence after winning the three-match T20I series, their first at home in the format and surely, it will be a big confidence booster for them with the year slowly coming to a close. After losing to Australia Down Under in ODIs, the Women in Blue will have the opportunity to bounce back and prepare well for the ODI World Cup next year. IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs West Indies Women Cricket Match in Vadodara.

West Indies, on the other hand, will look to bounce back on this tour after suffering a defeat in the T20I series. Apart from the second T20I, West Indies' batting has let them down and Hayley Matthews will hope that a change in format can bring about a change in form for her batters as they aim at a winning start in the IND-W vs WI-W ODI series. The newly-built Kotambi Stadium is set to have its first international match and it will be exciting to see how the pitch players.

Vadodara Weather Report

The weather in Vadodara is set to be alright for a good name of cricket. There is no sign of rainfall at all and with sunshine dominating the skies. The temperature is set to hover around the 25 to 24 degrees Celsius-mark. IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India Women vs West Indies Match in Vadodara.

Kotambi Stadium Pitch Report

As mentioned above, the Kotambi Stadium is set to host an international cricket match for the first time. The pitch at the newly-constructed stadium might behave like other Indian pitches. Batting will likely become tough to start off but will easier as the game progresses with the dew playing a major factor in the second innings. Spinners might have a good time on this surface.

