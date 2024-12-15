After a poor tour of Australia, the India women national cricket team will look to overturn their fortunes when they clash against West Indies women national cricket team in IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024 on December 15. The IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024 clash will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, and commence at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom 18 holds the broadcasting rights for IND-W vs WI-W T20I 2024, providing live telecast viewing option on Sports 18 channels. Sadly, fans will not have any live viewing option on DD Sports (Free DD Dish). Fans will also not live viewing option available on DD National. On Which Channel India Women vs West Indies Women 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch IND-W vs WI-W T20I and ODI Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I Live

T20I Mode 🔛#TeamIndia get into the groove ahead of the #INDvWI series opener at the DY Patil stadium 👌👌@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/DCC5tnq6Ew — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 14, 2024

