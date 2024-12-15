A fascinating series is on the cards when the India women's national cricket team takes on the West Indies women's national cricket team in a three-match T20I series which will be followed by as many ODIs. Both teams have had contrasting outings at the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. While India, considered to be a favourite, crashed out of the group stage, West Indies made it to the semifinals before losing to eventual winners New Zealand. Fans looking for IND-W vs WI-W viewing options can read below. BCCI Announces India Women’s National Cricket Team T20I, ODI Squads for West Indies Series.

Some of the women's cricket's biggest names, the likes of which include Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Smriti Mandhana as well as Deandra Dottin are set to be in action in the IND-W vs WI-W series. The India women's national cricket has had a mixed year wherein they have been dominant at home but failed to live up to expectations in continental as well as global tournaments. A good performance against the West Indies women's national cricket team will ease some of the pressure that has built up on Harmanpreet Kaur and co. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women's Cricketer to Hit Four ODI Centuries in a Year, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS 3rd ODI 2024.

How to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs WI-W T20I and ODI Series 2024?

Viacom18 is the official broadcaster of India women's national cricket team's home matches. Fans can watch the IND-W vs WI-W live telecast in India on the Sports18 Network TV channels. For IND-W vs WI-W online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of IND-W vs WI-W T20I and ODI Series 2024?

JioCinema is the official live streaming partner of the West Indies women's tour of India. Fans can watch the IND-W vs WI-W 2024 live streaming of IND-W vs WI-W 2024, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

