Pakistan will face off against India in their Super 4 game of Asia Cup 2022. The clash will be played on September 04, 2022 (Sunday) and has a start time of 07:30 pm IST. PTV Sports will telecast the game for its viewers in Pakistan. However, live streaming will be available on the Tapmad app and fans will need to pay the subscription fees.

