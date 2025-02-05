Falcon Risers Hyderabad and Majhi Mumbai will be clashing in the 21st game of the Indian Street Premier League 2025. The ISPL 2025 match will be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, Thane, from 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. Majhi Mumbai are currently positioned at the top and have already qualified for the playoffs. Falcon Risers Hyderabad are at spot 2. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of ISPL 2025 and fans can watch the Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Majhi Mumbai live telecast on the Star Sports First TV channel. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Majhi Mumbai live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need a subscription. ISPL 2025: Rules, Format, Teams, Live Streaming, Telecast and Other Details You Need to Know About Indian Street Premier League Season 2

Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Majhi Mumbai

Teams ke liye game ka pressure hai high, par aapke liye hoga unlimited entertainment! Dekhiye Falcon Risers Hyderabad 🆚 Majhi Mumbai!🏏✨ Watch all the ISPL action LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar & Star Sports First!#isplt10 #Street2Stadium #NewT10Era #Season2 #DikhaApnaGame… pic.twitter.com/8jQJExVZhc — ISPL (@ispl_t10) February 5, 2025

