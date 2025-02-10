KVN Bangalore Strikers and Tiigers of Kolkata are set to clash in the 30th match of the Indian Street Premier League 2025. This is the last league phase game of ISPL 2025 and it will be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, Thane, from 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday, February 10, 2025. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of ISPL 2025 and fans can watch the KVN Bangalore Strikers vs Tiigers of Kolkata live telecast on the Star Sports First TV channel. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch KVN Bangalore Strikers vs Tiigers of Kolkata live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need a subscription. ISPL 2025: Rules, Format, Teams, Live Streaming, Telecast and Other Details You Need to Know About Indian Street Premier League Season 2.

KVN Bangalore Strikers vs Tiigers of Kolkata live:

Tiigers of Kolkata 🆚 KVN Bangalore Strikers ke beech ka yeh match hoga full power-packed! 💪 Kaun le jayega aaj jeet ka taaj ? Watch all the ISPL action LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar & Star Sports First!#isplt10 #Street2Stadium #NewT10Era #Season2 #DikhaApnaGame #ZindagiBadalLo… pic.twitter.com/RLT2AYXuzw — ISPL (@ispl_t10) February 10, 2025

