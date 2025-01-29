Majhi Mumbai will lock horns with KVN Bangalore Strikers in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2025 on Wednesday, January 29. The Majhi Mumbai vs KVN Bangalore Strikers match will be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, Thane and it gets underway at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ISPL 2025 and fans can watch the Majhi Mumbai vs KVN Bangalore Strikers on the Star Sports First TV channel. Fans seeking an online viewing option for ISPL 2025 can watch the Majhi Mumbai vs KVN Bangalore Strikers live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but only after paying a subscription fee. ISPL 2025: Rules, Format, Teams, Live Streaming, Telecast and Other Details You Need to Know About Indian Street Premier League Season 2.

Majhi Mumbai vs KVN Bangalore Strikers

