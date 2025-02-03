Srinagar Ke Veer are set to clash with KVN Bangalore Strikers for the 17th game of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2025. The match is scheduled to be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, Thane, from 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 3, 2025. It's a game between two teams from the bottom half of the table, as Srinagar Ke Veer are placed fourth & KVN Bangalore Strikers are last placed. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of ISPL 2025 and fans can watch the Srinagar Ke Veer vs KVN Bangalore Strikers live telecast on the Star Sports First TV channel. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch Srinagar Ke Veer vs KVN Bangalore Strikers live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need a subscription. ISPL 2025: Rules, Format, Teams, Live Streaming, Telecast and Other Details You Need to Know About Indian Street Premier League Season 2

Srinagar Ke Veer vs KVN Bangalore Strikers live

Junoon bhara hoga yeh takkar! Har ball aur har shot hoga precise 💪 Srinagar Ke Veer aur KVN Bangalore Strikers ka match dekhna na bhulein 🔥 Watch all the ISPL action LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar & Star Sports First!#isplt10 #Street2Stadium #NewT10Era #Season2 #DikhaApnaGame… pic.twitter.com/E5c4LqXClx — ISPL (@ispl_t10) February 3, 2025

