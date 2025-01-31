In match number 10 of the ISPL (Indian Street Premier League) season 2, Mahi Mumbai will take on Srinagar Ke Veer on Friday, January 31. The Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai match will be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, Thane and it starts at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of ISPL 2025 and fans can watch the Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai live telecast on the Star Sports First TV channel. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but will need a subscription. Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates Majhi Mumbai's Victory in ISPL 2025 with Sachin Tendulkar and Team (View Pics).

Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai

