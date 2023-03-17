For the first time, the media rights of Indian Premier League (IPL) are with two different broadcasters. Last year after a bidding war, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced separate winners for TV rights and digital rights. While Star network retained the TV rights, Viacom18 walked away with digital rights for its OTT platform JioCinema. Meanwhile, as we near the start of IPL 2023, both Star Sports and JioCinema are promoting the IPL 2023 and luring fans to watch the T20 league on their platform. JioCinema, who will be providing free live streaming of IPL 2023, has roped in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni as their brand ambassador and can be seen in their promotional video. Star, on the other hand, have produced a promo featuring Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Virat Kohli. So, it is kind of Kohli vs Dhoni in Star Sports vs JioCinema battle! IPL 2023 Live Commentary to be Available in Bhojpuri and Gujarati, JioCinema to Have Feed in 12 Language Options.

Virat Kohli in Star Sports Promo for IPL 2023

Aaye hai @imvKohli aur saath hai Shor Squad 🔊 🔊. Toh jab aap TV par dekhoge #TATAIPL2023, har ghar banega stadium!! Watch TATA IPL LIVE on the Star Sports Network, starting 31st March.#IPLonStar #BetterTogether #ShorOn #GameOn pic.twitter.com/LPvAXsTB5n — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 17, 2023

MS Dhoni in JioCinema Promo for IPL 2023

Dekho kya keh rahe hain Mahi aur Surya, it's time to upgrade to JioCinema! Catch all the action of #TATAIPL in 4K resolution & multi-cam feature on JioCinema. Available for FREE in 12 languages across all telecom operators. #TATAIPL2023 #IPLonJioCinema @msdhoni @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/zfwDXZKM0v — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 16, 2023

